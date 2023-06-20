The SeniorenLebenshilfe is now also represented in Plauen for the first time: Mr. Pellert becomes the new Lebenshelfer

Life helpers in Plauen, Rene Pellert

Plauen, 06/19/2023. Being able to live independently at home in old age is the greatest wish of many older people. For more than 10 years, the SeniorenLebenshilfe has been committed to this throughout Germany – with around 250 life helpers who support seniors in their own homes. Recently, this has included Mr. Rene Pellert, who opened the first SeniorenLebenshilfe location in Plauen.

Everything that seniors need in old age – and please from a single source

Housekeeping comes on Mondays, on Wednesdays the neighbors bring their groceries, twice a week they need to drive to the doctor’s – this is what everyday life looks like for some old people. Although they can still take care of themselves, they depend on support from external service providers or relatives. This often results in a patchwork of different people. The organizational effort is great and not everyone feels comfortable letting various strangers into their home.

That was – among other things – the motivation for Carola and Benjamin Braun to found the SeniorenLebenshilfe. The most important component here: The seniors should be able to rely on a single person who takes care of everything and who is at their side both as a contact person and as emotional support.

Today, more than 250 life helpers in all parts of Germany take on these pre-care tasks. For their seniors, they have often become irreplaceable – often even friends who are almost part of the family. For more and more people, the SeniorenLebenshilfe thus achieves its goal of enabling old people to lead a self-determined and dignified life that they can spend in their own homes.

What tasks can the helpers take on?

The helpers are not nurses. Work that falls within the area of ​​body care, for example, is excluded. In the pre-care area, however, the life helpers are extremely versatile. The cooperation often begins with housework, but since the life helpers get to know their seniors very well over time and understand their needs better and better, it doesn’t stop there.

For example, many seniors are very lonely in old age. Close relatives may have already died, the rest of the family either lives far away or is very busy professionally. It’s good if the life helper comes by once or several times a week, listens and is there to talk to. Joint walks and other leisure activities, excursions and in some cases even travel are possible.

In addition, the Lebenshelfer help in everyday life exactly where it is needed: They take care of the post or communication with authorities, organize appointments and – since they always travel with their own car – also replace a driving service. Working with a helper is also a relief for the relatives. You know that someone is regularly on site. That creates security for everyone.

Mr. Pellert now supports seniors in Plauen

For Mr. Rene Pellert, the decision to become a life helper means a radical career change. Ever since he completed an apprenticeship as a tool mechanic immediately after graduating from secondary school, he has worked in the same company for a total of 27 years. After this long time, however, Mr. Pellert was looking for more meaning in his professional life, found a suitable path in the concept of the SeniorenLebenshilfe and can thus make a valuable contribution in the social area.

With Mr. Pellert, SeniorenLebenshilfe has gained a committed, empathetic life helper with a wide range of interests, through whom seniors in Plauen can now also receive everyday support for the first time.

This is how SeniorenLebenshilfe works in Germany

Of course there are elderly people in need of help all over Germany. That is why the SeniorenLebenshilfe is represented in all federal states. To this end, the franchise company works with franchisees who look after their senior citizens in their own place of residence. The head office is in Berlin. Here the team takes care that interested seniors find suitable helpers. The SeniorenLebenshilfe is part of the Salanje GmbH, which also supports old people in other ways.

Anyone interested in working as a life helper will continue to be sought at all locations in Germany. Prerequisites include a driver’s license, good knowledge of German and the willingness to become self-employed. If you are interested, SeniorenLebenshilfe will be happy to provide information on the application process.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

