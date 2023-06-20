Argentina win without Messi in Indonesia

Without superstar Lionel Messi, world champion Argentina also won his second international match as part of a trip to Asia. Four days after beating Australia 2-0 in Beijing, the “Albiceleste” also won 2-0 (1-0) against Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday.

Messi, who scored the fastest international goal of his career after just 79 seconds against Australia, is already on holiday. Leandro Paredes (38′) and Cristian Romero (55′) scored the Argentinian victory.

For Argentina it was the last official meeting before the start of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. There, the 35-year-old Messi and his team-mates will first face Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

