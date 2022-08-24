Alzheimer’s, not just memory holes: the signs to recognize it in time (Photo: Getty Images)

Il Alzheimer’s disease is a form of senile dementia (and not just senile) to which the world has sadly become accustomed for over a hundred years now (the neuropathologist from whom the disease took its name described it in 1906). Yet gods still exist commonplaces that it is good to dispelstarting from the one according to which the memory loss represent the main or even the only signal which anticipates its onset. The reality, in fact, is profoundly different.

They exist in fact many other behavioral and psychological symptoms which can constitute a important clue of a senile dementia still in its very early stages. The most common of them include apathy, depressionirritability, agitation e anxiety. However, there are cases of euphoria, hallucinations and even loss of inhibitory brakes. In this sense, the symptoms of the so-called “sunset syndrome“(or del Sundowning), which can help identify Alzheimer’s patients who are not yet advanced.

The effects of sundown syndrome are fairly simple to detect. Those who suffer from it, in fact, present sudden mood swings, anxiety, sadnessrestlessness, confusion, hallucinations or delusions systematically when the day comes to an end. To be precise, such symptoms arise at dusk or when the sun has just set. But this is not the only sign that can allow one early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

As a 2020 study published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine’ states, in fact, people who contract Alzheimer’s disease are “significantly more likely to contract. Financial problems as far as six years before diagnosis and to fine-tune high-risk credit operations two and a half years before diagnosis. “These data derive from the comparison between the medical records eh financial reports from over 80 thousand people aged 65 or over.

Clearly it is important to distinguish the symptoms arising from the natural aging from those who conceal the onset of senile dementia. It is therefore essential to verify that the signals are not isolated. So, in addition to the difficulty of managing your accounts there must be also the disorientation, the mood swingsattention deficit or le difficulty in speech. Only in the presence of two or more of themwe can imagine being in the presence of a still early form of Alzheimer’s. Either way for a real diagnosis it is essential to consult a doctor. At the same time pick up these signals, often imperceptiblemay turn out basic to intervene promptly e slow down the progression of the disease.