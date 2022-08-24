Home News Lake Candia dropped by a meter and a half, the Municipality: “There must be other causes besides lack of rain”
Lake Candia dropped by a meter and a half, the Municipality: “There must be other causes besides lack of rain”

Lake Candia dropped by a meter and a half, the Municipality: "There must be other causes besides lack of rain"

Lake Candia, never so dry

In comparison, the Sirius is “only” below 50 cm

CANDIA. A record of 150 centimeters less water in Lake Candia: the Municipality raises the alarm on the state of health of the lake that is suffering from the delicate period of drought. «Even our lake, like the others in the morainic Amphitheater of Ivrea, is mainly fed by underground aquifers. In our opinion, as according to the Arpa report of March 2021 and of technicians with degrees in Hydraulic Engineering, there must be other causes besides drought to explain the tragic situation of the lake ». The Sirius in Ivrea, for example, has dropped by about 50 centimeters compared to normal values ​​and the same is true for the other lakes of the morainic amphitheater of Ivrea.

