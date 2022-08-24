Recently, JD.com has teamed up with international beauty brands such as SK-II, Estee Lauder, Lancome, as well as well-known domestic brands such as Perfect Diary and Proya to open the 2022 “Autumn Makeup Festival”, with new products covering lotions, essences, masks, lipsticks, foundations, etc. Multi-category autumn skin care and makeup products, and offer a great discount of 30 off for every 300 or more.





At the same time, the Autumn Makeup Festival beauty session also specially created a number of themed areas such as “autumn skin care” and “autumn makeup”, and released a gold list focusing on popular categories of autumn makeup to help consumers purchase on-demand and accurate skin care , enjoy a convenient and worry-free seasonal makeup experience.

Skin care, make-up and other beauty categories launchedFully meet the needs of autumn makeup

In autumn, when the climate is dry, moisturizing and moisturizing become the focus of skin care. Based on this, Jingdong New Department Store selects good skin care products such as lotions, essences, and masks with intensive moisturizing and moisturizing effects, such as Yuemuzhiyuan new generation mushroom water with 10 times the concentration of Ganoderma lucidum, 150th anniversary limited edition Shiseido red kidney essence, sensitive The Winona Moisturizing Mask that can be used on the skin, etc., can make the skin moisturizing in autumn in all aspects. At the same time, Jingdong New Department Store also focuses on men’s skin care needs, bringing hot products such as Langshi moisturizing and rejuvenating toner, SK-II men’s fairy water, so that men can also enjoy a delicate and beautiful life.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, big-name gift boxes for personal use and gift-giving have attracted more and more consumers’ attention. During the Autumn Makeup Festival, Jingdong New Department Store brought Shiseido Yuewei Moisturizing Set, L’Oreal Men’s Water Moisturizing 3-Part, Post-Whoo Weather Dan Moisturizing Gift Box, OLAY Red Bottle Set and other multiple skin care gift boxes to meet the needs of the whole process of skin care in one stop. , allowing consumers to express their feelings with high-quality, high-value beauty gifts while maintaining efficient skin care.





Yuemuzhiyuan new generation mushroom water, limited Shiseido red kidney essence, Langshi moisturizing and rejuvenating toner, Shiseido Yuewei moisturizing set

In addition to seasonal skin care products, JD.com also offers YSL Everlasting Liquid Foundation, Bobbi Brown Feather Soft Powder, Armani Power Lipstick, 3CE Jiugongge Eyeshadow Palette and other popular makeup styles to create a changeable autumn makeup, as well as sunscreen, makeup remover, perfume, Shaving cream, body lotion and other categories of pre-makeup and post-makeup care, body care, and fragrances, consumers can buy them all in one stop when they visit JD.com New Department Store, fully satisfying the diverse needs of autumn makeup.

Theme area、Trend list professional recommendationHelping efficient and worry-free makeup application

Jingdong New Department Store’s Autumn Makeup Festival Beauty Special not only brings together a large number of big-name new products and popular models, but also focuses on the subdivision needs of skin care and beauty, creating a number of special areas such as “autumn skin care” and “autumn makeup”. Recommend the corresponding seasonal skin care and makeup products.

In the “autumn skin care” section, JD.com’s new department store displays the core categories of autumn skin care products such as basic lotion, high-end essence, treasure mask, etc., so that consumers can buy on demand. The “autumn makeup” section combines early autumn back-to-school makeup, caramel maple makeup and other autumn trend makeup to inventory top makeup products of various categories. At the same time, it also presents makeup points and color matching guides in different scenarios to help consumers from more dimensions Learn about the best-selling products, and efficiently and accurately target the best autumn makeup items for you.





At the same time, the “Autumn Makeup Festival” beauty show has also created a special list area. Based on quality, the best products are selected from a large number of products, and the authoritative release covers many popular autumn makeup such as skin care gift boxes, facial essences, lotions and creams. The gold list of the category provides consumers with professional and scientific autumn makeup purchase reference.

Jingdong new department store, you can always choose your favorite! In 2022, the “Autumn Makeup Festival” will not only have a rich and value-for-money selection of autumn make-up items, but also scene-based recommendations such as theme zones, authoritative lists, and multiple interactive gameplay, as well as the blessing of self-operated genuine and speedy logistics services, allowing everyone Consumers can enjoy a convenient and worry-free autumn makeup experience.



