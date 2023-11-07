The Silent Epidemic: How Stress Affects Our Health

Today, November 7, the world celebrates World Stress Awareness Day. Stress has become an epidemic affecting millions of people globally, with Italy and the United States being no exception. According to the World Health Organization, this is the evil of the century.

In Italy, nine out of ten people suffer from stress-related disorders, while in the United States, 40% of the population admits to feeling more stressed than the previous year. Stress affects different aspects of our health, both physically and mentally, and it is crucial to understand its impact in order to address and manage its effects.

Research has shown that chronic stress can have significant effects on our health. It can weaken the immune system, cause premature aging, and contribute to the development and worsening of certain diseases. Stress has also been linked to the worsening of conditions such as asthma and dermatitis, as well as causing issues like insomnia and headaches.

The effects of stress go beyond just mental strain. Prolonged exposure to stress can have a direct effect on brain health, affecting functions such as attention, memory, and emotion processing. It can also lead to high blood pressure, heart conditions, and even hair loss.

With stress being so prominent in today’s society, it is important to raise awareness of its impact on our health and well-being. Acknowledging and understanding the effects of stress is the first step in addressing it and finding ways to manage it effectively. Talk to a healthcare professional if you are experiencing stress-related symptoms and seek out support and resources available to help cope with the pressures of daily life.