Gary Oldman Returns in Slow Horses Season 3: Save the World Again

Apple’s Crime Drama “Slow Horses” Returns for Third Season

Apple TV+ has announced the long-awaited return of its popular crime drama Slow Horses, with the release of the trailer for its third season. The show is set to premiere on November 29, 2023, with Academy Award-winning actor Gary Oldman reprising his role as Jackson Lamb, leading a team of misfit spies on a high-stakes mission.

The synopsis for the upcoming season teases a thrilling plot, stating that “A romantic contact in Istanbul threatens to reveal MI5 secrets buried in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught up in a conspiracy that threatens not only the future of Sloughhouse, but that of MI5 itself.”

will premiere as a double-episode on November 29th, and will continue to be released weekly until the finale airs on December 29th. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Slow Horses, and the trailer has already generated significant buzz on social media.

The show has gained a loyal following for its gripping storytelling and compelling characters, and the third season promises to deliver even more intense and heart-pounding action. With the return of Gary Oldman as the enigmatic Jackson Lamb, viewers can expect an adrenaline-fueled ride as the team of spies battles to save the world while being hunted by MI5.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, fans can check out the trailer for the third season of Slow Horses on Apple TV+ and mark their calendars for what is sure to be an epic and thrilling season.