Chinese National Speed Skating Team Aims High for the New Season in Milan

The national speed skating team is gearing up for the new season with a focus on setting high goals and aiming for gold at the upcoming Milan Winter Olympics. On November 7, 10 male and 10 female members of the Chinese speed skating team will travel to Japan to participate in the first leg of the 2023-2024 International Skating Union Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Obihiro.

The team has been training at the Capital Skating Hall to prepare for the upcoming competition. Li Yan, the head coach of the national training team, emphasized the importance of setting ambitious goals for the team. He stated, “We must have a goal. I dare not say now. When will we be ready in the future?”

Last season, the Chinese speed skating team organized a large training camp at the beginning of the Milan Winter Olympics cycle, with over 130 participants. The camp focused on honing skills and physical fitness, as well as raising the aspirations of young athletes.

The team’s overall performance in the international arena has shown significant improvement, resulting in more skaters qualifying for this season’s World Cup. The goal of increasing participation in events has been achieved, providing young players with opportunities to showcase their skills on the world stage.

The team is also focused on achieving overall improvement in all 14 Olympic projects, as well as developing athletes’ abilities to compete in multiple events. Despite the challenges, the team remains determined to push for breakthroughs and strives to change the status quo in the development of certain projects.

In the recent China Cup Speed ​​Skating Elite League, both the male and female members of the national team impressed with many athletes breaking their personal best results. The team is now gearing up for the second leg of the World Cup at the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium in Beijing.

One notable athlete expected to return to the international arena is Gao Tingyu, the men’s 500m champion of the Beijing Winter Olympics, who took a break last season. Li Yan expressed hope that Gao Tingyu will be able to qualify for the World Cup and compete in the upcoming events.

The national speed skating team is working tirelessly to achieve their goals and make a mark in the upcoming competitions. With a strong focus on setting high standards and pushing for excellence, the team is poised for success in the new season.

