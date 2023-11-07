Supreme and BLESS Collaborate for 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Series Launch

Supreme Collaborates with BLESS for 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Series

Streetwear giant Supreme has announced its latest collaboration, this time teaming up with cross-disciplinary design studio BLESS for a 2023 autumn and winter joint series. BLESS, which was founded in 1995 by Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag, is known for its experimental methods and use of recycled textiles in creating everyday clothing, accessories, furniture, and more.

The collaboration will see the launch of a range of items including down jackets, sweatpants, crewnecks, tees, skateboards, and mophie® charging cables. Supreme and BLESS’s joint series is set to be officially launched on November 9th, with a release in Japan and Seoul on November 1st and March 11th respectively.

BLESS has a history of creating forward-looking clothing and items, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. The brand’s founders have a vision of providing an alternative to mainstream fashion, with a commitment to artistic values and ideals.

Supreme has previously partnered with brands like Nike, and this latest collaboration with BLESS is sure to excite fans of both labels. The joint series is expected to combine the unique styles and aesthetics of both brands, offering a fresh and distinctive collection for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons. Fans of both Supreme and BLESS are encouraged to stay tuned for the launch of this highly-anticipated collaboration.

