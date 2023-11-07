Top Diplomats Gather in Tokyo to Address Israel’s War in Gaza and Other Global Issues

Foreign Ministers from G7 and EU gather in Tokyo for talks on Israel’s war in Gaza

Top diplomats from the G7 group of democracies and the European Union have convened in Japan for a two-day meeting to address Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. The meeting will also cover topics such as the conflict in Ukraine, relations with China, and deepening ties with Central Asia.

Israel’s month-long attack on the Gaza Strip has led to widespread condemnation and humanitarian concerns. The death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with reports of over 10,000 Palestinians killed and 1.5 million displaced. The UN Secretary-General has described Gaza as “a cemetery for children,” reflecting the devastating impact of the conflict.

The war in Gaza will be a crucial issue at the G7 meeting, but analysts anticipate challenges in reaching a consensus due to differing political and economic loyalties among member countries. Specifically, divisions within the group are evident regarding Israel’s right to self-defense, civilian casualties in Gaza, and the wording of a temporary cessation of fighting.

The United States has been a staunch supporter of Israel, providing a substantial military aid package during the conflict and voting against a “humanitarian truce” at the United Nations General Assembly. In contrast, France voted in favor of the truce, while other G7 members abstained.

On the Ukraine front, the G7 is expected to reiterate its strong support for Ukraine and its condemnation of Russia’s actions. The group has been at the forefront of imposing sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and is considering further measures, such as sanctions on Russian diamonds.

In addition to addressing global conflicts, the G7 meeting will also focus on strengthening Japan-UK relations, with discussions on expanding military cooperation and joint exercises. Furthermore, the organization aims to deepen ties with Central Asia, with foreign ministers from the region’s five largest economies scheduled to attend the Tokyo meeting online.

The G7’s engagement with Central Asian countries demonstrates a broader effort to strengthen international partnerships and address regional challenges amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

