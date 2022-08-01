When it comes to high-end laptops such as gaming laptops, creator laptops, or mobile workstations, people tend to focus on performance-related components such as processors or display chips, but recently, screens have been gaining more and more attention. Therefore, high-end laptop manufacturers such as ASUS and MSI have recently introduced new models in terms of screen specifications, setting off a wave of screen specifications wars.

High-end notebooks have high specifications and high prices, which means that there is more cost space for brands to introduce screens with new technology specifications. In addition, consumers of high-end notebooks also have high requirements for screen performance. For example, e-sports players need a higher screen refresh rate, and creators need the most accurate color rendering. Therefore, high-end notebook brands such as ASUS and MSI have introduced them. Displays with industry-leading specifications to meet increasingly demanding consumers.

ASUS: OLED army first, Nebula Display behind

ASUS has been making frequent moves on high-end laptop screens recently, introducing OLED screens for many of its models, making it the most active OLED brand in the industry. Among them, the ProArt Studiobook notebook, which focuses on high-end creation, has also imported Qijian 4K OLED screen, featuring high brightness of 550 nits and ultra-high contrast of 1,000,000:1, and has obtained Pantone Validated certification at the same time to ensure that the color rendering of the screen is as close as possible. Primary colors, so that creators do not need to worry about the color accuracy of the screen. In addition, the Zenbook Pro Duo, which also focuses on high-end home use and creation, not only has a Qijian 4K OLED screen, but also has a ScreenPad Plus with 4K resolution above the keyboard area. In addition to being used as a second screen, it is also compatible with many Creative software that can be used as an additional workspace.

（Source：ASUS）

In addition to writing more ink on the screen of high-end creative notebooks, ASUS is also actively controlling the right to speak in the field of high-end gaming notebooks. For example, the Nebula Display certification recently launched at COMPUTEX, as long as you see that its models have this certification, it means the The model also has a frame refresh rate of up to 240Hz, high brightness of 500 nits and high color coverage of DCI-P3 100%, aiming at top players who are increasingly demanding on screen performance. Compared with the extensive use of OLED for creators and home models, ASUS chose Mini LED for gaming models. Take the newly released high-end gaming laptop Flow X16 as an example, it has a QHD 165Hz Mini LED screen with a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits, which is currently the brightest screen in the industry.

MSI: The fastest OLED in the industry, the first built-in color calibration report

MSI, which started as a gaming laptop, and later entered the creator’s laptop, did not let ASUS specialize in the former, and introduced the industry’s fastest 240Hz OLED screen on the newly released GE67 HX gaming laptop, and also has a 1,000,000:1 ratio. High contrast and DCI-P3 100% high color gamut performance, claiming to be the best gaming laptop screen. MSI’s own flagship gaming laptop, the GT77, is equipped with a top-level 4K 120Hz screen, with specifications comparable to the current mainstream high-end gaming monitors.

MSI not only follows ASUS in high-end gaming laptop screen specifications, but also introduces the industry’s only color correction report on CreatorPro X17, a high-end creative laptop. Each CreatorPro screen will undergo physical color calibration before leaving the factory, and a color calibration report of the panel is attached for users’ reference. In fact, this approach is not uncommon on high-end creative external monitors, such as Dell’s UltraSharp series or Asus’ ProArt series monitors. But MSI is the first brand to bring the accompanying color calibration report to laptops.

(Source: screenshot of webpage)

High-end notebook screens will continue to move closer to the two camps of Mini LED and OLED

All in all, as premium laptop brands such as ASUS and MSI continue to introduce new screen specifications, consumers are gradually realizing the importance of laptop screen performance. In addition, on the home and creative side of laptops, the excellent screen performance of Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro has also greatly stimulated the brands of the Windows camp, and they have also begun to actively introduce new ones on the screen of creative laptops, such as the Asus ProArt mentioned above. Studiobook or MSI CreatorPro X17 allows creators to have a more top-level and complete working experience.

However, with the increasingly powerful performance of processors and display chips, it is very likely that in the future, notebook screens will gradually move towards high refresh rates (>90Hz) and high brightness (>400 nits) like mobile phones, in order to fully utilize the processors and display chips. powerful performance. High-end laptop screens may continue to move closer to the two camps of Mini LED and OLED, combining higher refresh rates and more accurate color performance to meet the needs of high-end gaming players and creators.

(Source of the first image: MSI/ASUS)