It can increase the risk of death but also serious health problems. Sars-Cov-2 virus infection is dangerous as revealed by the latest American study on Sars Cov-2 conducted by the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis and published in the prestigious scientific journal “Nature”.

Research shows that those who get infected three times are more likely than those who are infected twice, who in turn are more likely to experience problems following Covid-19 than those who have had it once or not yet.

Under the lens of the important study the national health database of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The data taken into consideration started from March 2020 to April 2022 and concerned over five million people divided into three groups: the first, made up of 443,588 subjects who had contracted Covid only once; the second, which included 40,947 individuals who had become infected twice or more and, finally, the third with 5,334,729 people who had never come into contact with the virus. In particular, there was a 3.5 times greater risk of developing lung problems, 3 times greater risk of suffering from heart problems and 1.6 times greater risk of suffering from brain problems compared to those who contracted the infection only once. According to the study, the risks are evident regardless of vaccination status and were most pronounced in the acute phase, but persisted in the post-acute phase for up to six months.



