«The submerged area has widened in the last two days»- breaking latest news

The progress of the flood in Emilia-Romagna can be followed hour by hour thanks to the images of the Cosmo-SkyMed satellite and processed by Copernicus, the European environmental protection service through images from Space. L’image above was acquired at 16.55 on Thursday 18 by the 2/HR radar on board the satellitedeveloped by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, elaborated and released by the Copernicus Rapid Mapping at 1.30 pm on Friday 19. The flooded areas can be seen in light blue-blue (which have expanded considerably in the last two days), by enlarging the map it is possible to go down to very detailed details, following the flooded areas practically field by field, street by street. One more tool available to relief and civil protection operating in disaster areas.