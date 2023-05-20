Pension reform, exit at 63 or 67: who benefits. The INPS proposal

Pension reform, one part immediately at 63, the rest at 67. Here is the INPS proposal

The pension reform it is an increasingly hot topic, given that from 2023 the transitional and temporary measures that have allowed many workers to leave work earlier with various tools will expire. In fact, the Quota 103 and Option Donna, the social Ape expire and only the measures anchored to the Fornero law will remain. With the retirement age set at 67 years for everyone. But there is one alternative proposaladvanced for some time by the Italian social security institute and its president Pasquale Tridico.

Early retirement at 63 but not full. This is how the INPS reform works

Tridico’s proposal provides for the possibility of retiring at 63 or 64 with a reduced allowance because it is paid only in part. But that would guarantee greater flexibility in accessing social security benefits. With this measure, INPS would allow workers to choose whether to retire before the age established by the Fornero law, with a reduced allowance, and freely chosen starting from 63 years of age. Access to the pension would be the prerogative of people who started working before 1996 and therefore who have a mixed pension (partly contributory and partly salary).

At least 63 or 64 years of age would be needed, at least 20 years of contributions and a pension quota calculated with the contributory method which must not be less than 1.2 times the social allowance. The Tridico proposal provides that the worker can access a benefit equal to the contribution quota accrued on the date of the request. And calculated as natural as it is, with the pure contributory system. The full pension, which would be obtained upon reaching the old age (67 years), would also include the salary share.

