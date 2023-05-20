“There’s no need to feel sorry for yourself, we’ve all made mistakes”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 4 hours ago

Matteo Brunori spoke in the press room at the end of the drawn match against Brescia. Here are his words: «The target was there. If we had known, we wouldn’t have made certain mistakes and if there weren’t there, we would never score. We need to analyze the game. The coach was not happy and there…

