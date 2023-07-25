Edit about partner and children | Entertainment

Edita Aradinović revealed what kind of partner she wants, which is why she hangs out mostly with much older friends, as well as that she is ready for the role of a mother.

One of our most popular younger singers, Edita Aradinović, who “twisted” men’s minds when she published a video of her crossing her legs like Sharon Stone in “Low Passions”, was a guest of the show “Goca Show”, where she revealed to colleagues and presenters Goca Tržan that she would really like to fulfill herself in the role of a mother.

“I have a great desire to get married and become a mother. I was brought up to be hardworking at home, to complete my duties, to be devoted to the man with whom I am in a relationship. I’m not a lander. That’s why I often have the impression that my soul is very old,” said Edita and revealed where she sees herself in ten years:

“I am lucid in these certain attitudes, as if I sometimes have more than one person in me. I can see myself in ten years alone and with a very successful career, because I would certainly not give birth to a child for myself or someone else, because that is how it should be, but I can also see myself as a successful mother and a devoted wife,” she pointed out.

The young and attractive singer says that she matured earlier, because she mostly hangs out with people who are much older than her – “AndI have friends who are much older than me. I love their calmness. They understand me unlike my generation. I really like that I don’t have to explain a lot and we communicate even when we are silent”.



Edita points out that she was always dominant in relationships and that’s why she was always the one who left her partners: “Before, I was always dominant in a relationship, which is not good at all. I left every guy, I was never left and I didn’t suffer. Maybe because I knew deep down, that if there was a breakup, I wouldn’t survive and then I arranged it in my head better than him. I have never agreed to compromises before,” said Edita and added that she was very jealous during that period – “I was able to break into his apartment, his car and threw all his things out the window“.

Since that period, she has changed a lot and is no longer “sickly” jealous, and she is ready to compromise – “It is very important to be completely honest in every relationship. I’m ready to knock his socks off for him, to let him play games, to go out with friends. I’m much more tolerant. Also, I’m also crazy and I have my flaws. When you see how much he has to endure and that despite all your flaws he loves you like that, that’s what fulfills me. I can’t live if I’m not loved.”

In Goce Tržan’s show, Edita told an anecdote with Dino Merlin’s concert, whom she really wanted to meet, but the security prevented her from doing so – “For my birthday, he had a concert in Kragujevac. I went with Nemanja Antonić. When we got there, I tried to sneak out and enter his backstage, as he was close. I started to enter, it took me literally a meter, just to wave at him, but the security intercepted me and sent me back”, the singer said in the TV show “Goca Show” K1.

