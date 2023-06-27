A skyscraper burned down in Ajman | Info

Another skyscraper caught fire again in the United Arab Emirates.

According to videos circulating online, A fire tore through a high-rise building in the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday before it was brought under control. There are currently no reports of injuries in the fire in Ajman, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, which also includes the futuristic ground-level cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with debris falling on the street below.

Ayman News, a local media outlet, later reported that the fire had been brought under control. A video on his Instagram showed the blackened exterior of the building and firefighters on the street below. There was no comment from UAE officials.

The UAE has seen a number of similar fires in recent years linked to flammable cladding on many of the country’s ubiquitous skyscrapers. On New Year’s Eve 2015, a fire tore through a luxury hotel and apartment complex near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world‘s tallest skyscraper. About 15 people were injured in the fire and evacuation. Dubai Police eventually blamed exposed wires for the fire. Regulations imposed after that fire require all such cladding to be replaced with flame-resistant material.

