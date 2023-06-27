Marlen Reusser takes over the overall lead at the Tour de Suisse

The cyclist from Hindelbank wins the time trial and conquers the yellow leader’s jersey at the Tour de Suisse. How well the stars harmonize in their team is more than ever a stroke of luck for them.

“Let’s enjoy life. Let’s draw a lot from it»: Marlen Reusser after the death of her racing colleague Gino Mäder.

Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

If a team signs the best individual players in a sport, there are two possibilities: Either power struggles quickly ensue. Or the collective is hard to beat.

