The success rate of chemotherapy: only 2.2 percent?

Chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer is a disgrace. A study from 2004 shows a “success” of just 2.2 percent.

In the magazine Clinical Oncology The article by three Australian professors appeared in 2004 with the title: The Contribution of Cytotoxic to 5-year Survival in Adult Malignancies.

The data from clinical trials with chemotherapy were included of the last 20 years studied in Australia and the USA. The result is devastating to say the least. Although only 2.3% of all patients in Australia and only 2.1% in the USA benefit from chemotherapy, cancer patients are still advised to do exactly these therapies.

What does success mean: If a cancer patient has one after treatment with chemotherapy Survival time of 5 years this is considered a success.

Overall, the… Data from 72,964 patients in Australia and 154,971 patients in the USA evaluated, all of whom had been treated with chemotherapy. With this number, no one can claim that the data is only from a few patients and is therefore not meaningful enough.

The authors rightly ask how it is possible that a therapy that has contributed so little to patient survival over the last 20 years can at the same time be so successful in sales statistics?

It gets really hard, especially when you take individual types of cancer and show the successes of the last 20 years.

The following types of cancer have been diagnosed in the USA since 1985 exactly 0 percent progress made:

Pancreatic cancer

ovarian cancer

bladder cancer

Soft tissue sarcoma

Prostate

Brain tumors

Melanoma

Kidney cancer

Multiple Myeloma

In the case of prostate cancer, for example: B. analyzed over 23,000 patients in the USA alone.

But even with these «Success rates» one can only be frightened: For breast cancer it was 1.4%, for colon cancer 1.0% and for stomach cancer 0.7%.

The fight against cancer continues

And that after over 20 years of intensive research in the field of chemotherapy and the use of billions in research funding and donations to major cancer organizations.

Any consciously thinking person would have to quickly rethink their thinking when faced with such results. But what can cancer patients expect? Nothing. It just gets swept under the rug. No one looks at it. People act as if they have been doing the only right thing for decades. After all, a lot of research is being done and a lot of money is being invested.

The “Fight against cancer“So it continues. With chemotherapy etc. After all, that’s it profitable. For the pharmaceutical industry – not for the patient. Other alternative therapies that could truly cure cancer have been suppressed for decades.

Again for clarification:

In terms of a 5-year survival time, the patient’s chance of defeating cancer with chemotherapy increases by 2 percent (on average). And without chemotherapy?

Ulrich Abel, from the Heidelberg Cancer Research Center:

“Studies that could show that patients have a greater chance of survival with chemotherapy [Anm: als ohne Chemotherapie] were never carried out. All chemotherapy studies simply compare new cell toxins with old ones.”

After more than 30 years of intensive research and investment of many billions, this is the “groundbreaking“Success that conventional medicine can demonstrate to those suffering from cancer. But from the cost-benefit perspective of the pharmaceutical industry, this is completely fine. If you think about how much chemotherapy costs…

If you or a relative are affected:

Ask the treating doctor for documents that show what the chances of survival are with or without chemotherapy. Open it this study (PDF) attentive. Here is an overview of the study in English:

Doctors would refuse chemotherapy?

A survey of oncologists (doctors who specialize in chemotherapy) found that only 20 percent of these doctors would undergo the treatment they give patients. 80 percent would reject it. (Source: Dr. med. univ. Kroiss, accessed via Archie.org, February 2018).

There aren’t many surveys or sources available. And if you look at conventional cancer medicine, you will quickly see that the vast majority of patients rely on chemotherapy, etc.

This article was last slightly revised on September 5th, 2023.

