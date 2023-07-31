The Surprising Benefits of Exercise for Your Body and Mind

Title: Discover the Multiple Benefits of Exercise for Your Body and Mind

Subtitle: How Regular Exercise Contributes to Overall Well-being and Happiness

Is it hard for you to find motivation to practice sports or engage in physical activity? Discover the benefits of exercise for your body and mind.

Regular exercise contributes multiple benefits to our bodies, as experts in medicine point out. Engaging in sports and physical activity helps improve your overall health, both physically and mentally.

Why are we happier when we do sports?

There are four hormones that the body naturally secretes, which contribute to reaching a state of well-being: dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins. Sports psychologist Mercedes Rubio refers to them as “the quartet of happiness.” To increase their production, she suggests engaging in outdoor sports in the company of other people who have set goals or participating in competitions.

How exercise helps mental health

Neuroscientist Nazareth Castellanos discusses the benefits of exercise for mental health. Regular physical activity not only keeps your body in shape but also strengthens crucial parts like the hippocampus, which is essential for memory. A stronger hippocampus protects the brain and contributes to a healthier mind. Disciplines like yoga also help strengthen the brain.

Benefits of exercising: weight control

Combining a healthy diet with regular exercise is the recommended formula for losing weight. Engaging in sports or physical activity is key to burning calories and slimming down.

Strengthen your muscles and bones by exercising

Exercise contributes to strengthening muscles and bones while delaying the loss of bone density that occurs with age. Physical activity also protects against osteoporosis, arthritis, and reduces the risk of falls and injuries.

Physical exercise helps prevent diseases

Health organizations such as Sanitas and Mayo Clinic confirm that regular exercise lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases, helps control diabetes, regulates cholesterol levels, reduces hypertension, and prevents many types of cancer.

Improve your mood by exercising

Exercise stimulates the production of hormones that contribute to improving your mood. Engaging in sports and physical activities can bring happiness and increase self-esteem and confidence.

If you exercise, you will have more energy and stamina

Practicing exercise regularly helps to have more energy, endurance, and strength in your muscles. If you often feel tired or get out of breath easily, physical activity can improve your heart and lung health, making your body more efficient.

Do you want to sleep better? Exercise regularly

Exercise can help you fall asleep more easily at night if you suffer from insomnia or have trouble sleeping. It is recommended to engage in physical activity at least two hours before going to bed to avoid being too alert when it’s time to rest. Regular exercise helps your body become more alert during the day and relaxed in the evening.

Exercising allows you to socialize and have fun

Physical exercise is also a way to socialize and have fun. It provides an opportunity to relate to other people and develop friendships, making daily life more enjoyable.

Extend your life with physical activity

According to the US national health agency, the CDC, people who are physically active for 150 minutes a week have a 33% lower mortality risk for any reason compared to those who are not physically active. Engaging in any activity, even walking or practicing sports, can be enough to extend your life.

Use physical exercise to lower your stress level

If you have high levels of stress, exercise can be an effective solution. Physical activity releases endorphins in the brain, which have powerful effects in combating anxiety.

Regular exercise reduces the risk of depression

Regular exercise can reduce the risk of suffering from depression and helps people feel better about themselves, according to experts. It also lowers the possibility of suffering from dementia in old age.

Improve your sex life thanks to exercise

Regular physical activity can boost energy levels and increase confidence in your physical appearance, thereby enhancing your sex life. Men who exercise regularly are less likely to experience erectile dysfunction, while women who exercise may experience increased sexual arousal.

In conclusion, exercise offers countless benefits for both the body and mind. From increased happiness and improved mental health to weight control, strengthened muscles and bones, disease prevention, better sleep, enhanced mood and energy levels, socialization opportunities, longevity, stress reduction, and enhanced sex life, exercise is a powerful tool for overall well-being. Start incorporating physical activity into your daily routine and experience the positive changes it brings.

