The Sweet Truth: The Importance of Decreasing Sugar Consumption

Sugar: The Land of Taste

Sugars, eliminate them from your diet now. You will see what will happen to your body. You will see it reborn!

The grandmothers recommended us to never exceed with the use of sugar. Yet, dear Mary Poppins claimed singing that “With a little bit of sugar, the pill goes down..” Who to believe? When we were kids, we went haywire because we were attracted by sweets. And when they reached the supermarkets and packaged snacks, we pounced on those.

The fact is that once you grow up, sweets and especially sugar become hard to live without. For many, to drink a coffee amaro or sip a chamomile or herbal tea without even a sugar cube is impossible. Many cannot do without candies to munch on while watching TV or working on the PC.

And then some invest in those without this incredible sweetener. And among other things, there are also recipes for preparing creams and puddings that we can taste more bitter. In any case, it’s all a question of habit. The advice to make “everything” less traumatic is to start having a savory breakfast.

Sugars, the importance of decreasing their consumption

If coffee without sugar is too bitter and undrinkable, you can always start sipping some good green tea, perhaps matcha, as an unsweetened snack. After getting used to this, we can start enjoying chamomile and then slowly herbal teas.

Avoiding the consumption of sweets and sweets is a real breath of fresh air, even just to stay away from the bogeyman of diabetes. Here too, we can give another piece of advice. Why not try to reduce sugar consumption for a week and then slowly delete it? You will see the results you will get in your system!

The great benefits experienced by our body

First, you will notice better sleep and having more energy to work, study, and do sporting activities which are fundamental for both our mental and physical health. And so, we keep our metabolism nice and fast, which is fundamental to keep ourselves fit. Also, saying no to sugar, we will get rid of a lot of swelling and lose several kg.

In any case, it is a farce to be able to say with conviction that we can live without sugar at all. In fact, some foods are fundamental for us, such as fruit, which contain it. So the extra tip is to try not to overdo its use when we cook or prepare to enjoy ourselves a hot drink.

