SEGA Announces Release Date and Dual-Protagonist System for Dragon Among Us 8

SEGA Announces Release Date of Highly Anticipated “Dragon Among Us 8” Game

Hong Kong – The long-awaited release date for “Dragon Among Us 8” has finally been announced by SEGA. Fans of the popular action RPG game series have been eagerly awaiting the next installment since the release of “Dragon Among Humans 7” over three years ago. The official release date for “Dragon Among Us 8” is set for January 26, 2024.

SEGA Dragon Among Us Studio revealed the exciting news during the “RGG SUMMIT FALL 2023” live broadcast, held on September 20, just before the opening of the TGS Tokyo Game Show. The event showcased the latest game in the series, along with a 10-minute game story trailer.

“Dragon Among Us 8” continues the storyline directly from its predecessor, “Dragon Among Us 7”. Players will once again dive into the immersive world of the game, this time experiencing the plot from the perspectives of dual protagonists, Kasuga Kiryu and Isezaki Ijincho. The game will take players to both Hawaii and Yokohama, Japan, as the story unfolds.

The story trailer unveiled two major plot points. Firstly, it is revealed that Kasuga’s mother, who was previously presumed dead, has been discovered in Hawaii. Kasuga is entrusted with the task of finding her, leading to unexpected encounters and alliances with Kazuma Kiryu. Secondly, Kazuma Kiryu is depicted as older, with gray hair and battling cancer. His abilities are diminished, and he relies on the help of Kasuga and his friends to achieve his goals. The story takes a thrilling turn as both the Japanese and Hawaiian underworlds search for Kasuga’s biological mother, uncovering a century-old conspiracy.

In terms of gameplay, “Dragon Among Us 8” will feature the same command-based RPG system as its predecessor, with the addition of new professions and development elements to enhance the player experience. Interestingly, under certain conditions, players will also have the opportunity to engage in action combat gameplay reminiscent of Kazuma Kiryu’s classic fighting style.

The cast of “Dragon Among Us 8” features a star-studded lineup, with singer Ri Iguchi from the popular band King Gnu taking on a major role opposite Kasuga Ichiban. Additionally, the game will be available with both Japanese and Chinese dubbing.

To build excitement for the upcoming release, SEGA conducted a global contest to select hotel ladies for the game. Kson, a renowned YouTuber known for her love of Kazuma Kiryu, won the championship with overwhelming votes. While she has confirmed her participation in “Dragon Among Us 8”, fans eagerly await her appearance in official promotional material.

“Dragon Among Us 8” will be available on various platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Steam. In addition to the main game, “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” will also be released on November 9, 2023.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the captivating story and intense gameplay through the “Dragon Among Us 8” story trailer and game trailer videos released by SEGA.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure in “Dragon Among Us 8”, coming early 2024!

