3 new camera lenses for the RF series!

Canon recently announced three exciting ones new lenses for his popular RF-Serie announced the photographers especially with their versatility should inspire. These new additions include that RF 24-105 mmthe RF 200-800 mm and that RF-S 10-18 mm lens.

1. Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z

This lens is said to be a very useful one All-in-one solution for photographers, because it covers the properties of boradcast, cinema and the already well-known RF lenses big bandwidth of skills. With a focal length range of 24-105 mm, it is perfect for portraits, events of all kinds and short films. Besides, that is zoom lens equipped with a lens control ring, an aperture control ring and zoom servo functionality.

More likely Sales start is December 2023 at a price of approx. 3600 Euro.

2. Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

This Ultra wide angle zoom lens is particularly suitable for nature and sports photographers and travelers. Above all, it impresses with its small, compact design and at only 150 grams it is perfect to take with you because it fits in every bag or backpack. With features such as excellent image quality and internal image stabilization, it also makes a great choice Vlogging Lens.

More likely Sales start is December 2023 at a price of approx. 400 Euro.

3. RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM

The RF 200-800 is a Full frame super telephoto zoom lens. It has a massive 800mm telephoto focal length that puts existing models on the market to shame. It is both dust and splash-proof and has image stabilization for 5.5 exposure stops at 800mm. This lens comes mainly for Wildlife and landscape photography in question.

More likely Sales start is December 2023 at a price of approx. 2500 Euro.

We’re excited to see how the new lenses work users arrive. Who else these models? too expensive are, for example this would be RF 16mm F2.8 a suitable option:

