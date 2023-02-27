Let’s start from the end. The coffin of Maurizio Costanzo as he moves away from the Church of the Artists while the historic acronym of his resounds in Piazza del Popolo Show, the television living room par excellence of Italian television. The moved tears of Maria De Filippi, and the affection of the many VIPs and hundreds of ordinary citizens who came to pay their respects to the TV host, who died last Friday in 84 years old. In the crowd outside the church, the generations of spectators who have followed Costanzo’s programs for decades mingle. “He was a teacher of life, he taught us many things, he will always be about the past, the present and the future: he accompanied us throughout our childhood”, says a very young girl in line at the barriers. «I have come to say my last goodbyes to him», says a man a little further on, and another lady adds: «And to give my condolences to Maria». Then the memory of the characters from the show. «He made another episode of Maurice Costanzo, with a walkway that is the passage to another side», says Sgarbi from the square. Then the memory of urban Cairo: «I remember when I met Maria, in 1990, she had just started working with Maurizio. He was truly the teacher of many ».
