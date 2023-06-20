Home » The theory of Kata’s father who disappeared in Florence: “They kidnapped the wrong girl”
Spontaneously asked to speak to the investigators, Miguel Angel Romero Chiclo, father of little Kataleya whose disappearance is being investigated by the Florence DDA. And while the second day of searches in the former Astor hotel concluded, with every room scanned after the eviction, in front of the deputy prosecutor of the DDA, Christine Von Borries, the man allegedly brought some new elements to the investigators, starting with from his hypothesis. According to Kata’s father, the people who allegedly kidnapped her daughter from Via Maragliano would have taken the wrong child. As it reports the Republic, the man hypothesized that the real target of the criminals would therefore not have been little 5-year-old Kata, but one of his own age. The father’s theory would be based on the fact that there would still be no real motive behind the kidnapping, although the prosecutor had already evaluated the path of exchanging the person without finding any evidence. Starting with who could be the little girl who was to be kidnapped, and above all for what reason.

The rent control feud

The strongest conviction for the investigators is that there is retaliation behind the disappearance of the girl, even if it is not yet clear whether it was directed at the family or at the faction to which she belonged. In fact, in the former hotel that has been occupied for some time, at least three groups aimed at controlling the room rental racket clashed. A few weeks before Kata disappeared, the mother and her children had been attacked and forced to lock themselves up in their room. But the prosecutor is looking for further evidence, considering the path of extortion to be still weak, given that the figures in question would not justify a kidnapping. And so far, no ransom requests have been received by the girl’s family. Hence the hypothesis of the father, who thinks of a mistake by the kidnappers.

