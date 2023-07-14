The Threat of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever in Europe: Is Italy at Risk?

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Raises Concern in Europe, Including Italy

The Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) has sparked fears in Europe, with Italy being particularly at risk for the spread of the virus from Africa. The Ministry of Health states that CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a virus transmitted by ticks of the Hyalomma genus. It causes severe outbreaks of viral hemorrhagic fever, with a mortality rate of 10 to 40 percent.

While some sources claim a mortality rate of 5 percent, the virus is primarily found in Africa and the Middle East. However, due to the increase in temperatures, it has now appeared in Western Europe. The United Kingdom has issued a health alert regarding CCHF, even though cases of contagion have only been recorded in Spain so far.

Ticks, driven by high temperatures, have been moving northwards from Africa. This has triggered alarm in France and Italy for the potential spread of this deadly disease.

CCHF is not a new disease; the virus was first discovered in Crimea in 1944 and later identified in Congo in 1956. Infection occurs through tick bites or contact with infected blood or tissues. It has also been demonstrated that the virus can be transmitted between people, with an incubation period ranging from one to nine days.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, muscle and back pain, dizziness, nausea, burning eyes, photophobia, mood swings, and confusion. The mortality rate for CCHF is estimated to be around 30 percent, with death occurring in the second week of illness. Patients who recover typically show improvement around the ninth or tenth day after the onset of the disease.

While CCHF is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East, and Asia south of the 50th northern parallel, the rest of Europe has been largely spared so far, mainly due to geographical limitations. However, Italy has raised concerns due to the inclusion of CCHF on the World Health Organization’s list of priority diseases and the virus’s presence in Spain.

So far in 2023, there have been 100 recorded cases of CCHF worldwide, with 13 deaths. Currently, there are no vaccines available against the virus, and treatment primarily focuses on using antivirals. The discussion surrounding this virus is not meant to induce panic but rather to raise awareness and promote early recognition of symptoms to limit potential infections.

