XRP Drops 12% By Investing.com

©Reuters. XRP drops 12%

Investing.com – Digital currency XRP was trading $0.69559 as of 20:23 (18:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 11.94% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since July 14th.

The crash reduces XRP’s market capitalization to $37.57603B, which is 3.06% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, the market capitalization of XRP was $83.44071B.

XRP ranged between $0.69342 and $0.82394 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has remained on the rise in its value, with a slight gain. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of XRP was at the time of writing $10.32633B, which is 16.79% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has ranged from $0.4638 to $0.9214 over the past seven days.

At the current price, XRP is still down 78.86% from its all-time high of $3.29 hit on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $30,572.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.41% on the day.

Ethereum traded at $1,943.27 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.96%.

The market capitalization of the digital currency Bitcoin was $596.94874B, corresponding to 48.59% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the total market capitalization of the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached $235.89573B, corresponding to 19.20% of the value of all digital currencies .

