The top sports orthopedics in Europe visiting Luxembourg

GOTS Congress June 15-17, 2023

From June 15th to 17th, Luxembourg will become the “Mecca of European sports orthopaedics”. For the first time, the congress of the transnational Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine (GOTS) is taking place here in Luxembourg. Among others, top doctors from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, but also from the USA and Japan will come to the event. Hundreds of participants – orthopaedists, trauma surgeons, sports orthopaedists, sports physicians, sports scientists, physiotherapists, trainers and athletes – meet for professional exchange, find out about the latest therapies, surgical methods, conservative procedures, prevention and rehabilitation.

The cross-border transfer of knowledge, between countries but also between “old-established” and young doctors is so important to ensure the best possible medical care for recreational and professional athletes at every level.

The focal points of this year’s congress are cycling and triathlon, weight training, martial arts, children’s sports orthopaedics, ethics and safety in sports, worst-case scenarios from sports orthopaedics, ultrasound, injection and arthroscopy workshops, knees, muscles, tendons, spine, biomechanics, operative and conservative sports orthopaedics , imaging, osteoarthritis treatment and prevention, and disabled sports.

Most of the participating doctors also look after the well-known clubs, leagues and teams of the countries at European and World Championships and Olympic Games. Whether the Bundesliga in soccer, lugers or ski jumpers, triathletes, track and field athletes, athletes in trail running, climbing, kitsurfing, surfing and many more.

The congress in German and English will be led by Dr. Christian Nührenbörger (conference president) and Prof. Romain Seil (GOTS past president) from the sports clinic of the CHL. Special guests of honor this year are Prof. Jacques Menetrey (Switzerland) and Prof. Carolyn Emery (Canada). There will also be a session with the international top athletes Jan Frodeno, Anne Haug, Andy Schleck and Fränk Schleck.

All sessions of the 38th Annual Congress of GOTS will be held at Parc Hotel Alvisse. It is located just five minutes from the airport, city center & Kirchberg – home of the European institutions.

The lectures at the specialist medical congress are also open to the general public. Fees are tiered, starting at 50 euros for students.

The GOTS is the largest association of sports orthopedists in Europe. It is a guarantee for seriousness, competence, experience as well as advice and quality in the care of sports injuries.

The trinational (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine (GOTS) is the largest European association of sports orthopedists and sports traumatologists. She is the first point of contact for the care of sports injuries and guarantees quality in sports trauma care. Her goal is to improve the understanding of sporting stress and injuries in order to maintain musculoskeletal function and quality of life. To this end, the GOTS promotes training and further education, research and international exchange among doctors working in sports orthopedics and sports traumatology and professional groups in related fields.

