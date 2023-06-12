Home » Details of the meeting between Türkiye, Finland, Sweden and NATO became clear
News

Details of the meeting between Türkiye, Finland, Sweden and NATO became clear

by admin

According to the statement made by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, the fourth meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, which was established in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement, which will include delegations from Turkey, Finland, Sweden and NATO, was hosted by Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the Chief Advisor to the President, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. It will be held at 09:00 at the Presidential Complex. As the head of the NATO delegation, NATO Secretary General Cabinet Chief Stian Jenssen, Sweden […]

See also  Mental health: recent events worry

You may also like

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Peasant leader who was kidnapped in Córdoba assassinated

Make every effort to do a good job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy