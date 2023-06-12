Details of the meeting between Türkiye, Finland, Sweden and NATO became clear

According to the statement made by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, the fourth meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, which was established in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement, which will include delegations from Turkey, Finland, Sweden and NATO, was hosted by Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the Chief Advisor to the President, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. It will be held at 09:00 at the Presidential Complex. As the head of the NATO delegation, NATO Secretary General Cabinet Chief Stian Jenssen, Sweden […]

