Florence, 13 March 2023 – The tramway “in the heart of the historic center” and then, hopefully, to the Duomo. He is the councilor for urban planning Cecilia Del Re, in the City Council, speaking on the operational plan, to draw the line for the future. And almost always think like a mayor.

“The tramway must connect the area most frequented by the greatest number of workers, just as it must reach the heart of the historic center so as not to make what is now the most pedestrianized area in Europe the most inaccessible area in Europe,” he said .

About the Green Shieldthe camera system to monitor vehicles entering the city, “the PUMS speaks of a ‘congestion charge’ which does not apply to the citizens of Florence and applies taxation not only on the basis of the type of polluting vehicle but also on the basis of residence of the vehicle owner.

However, this creates a wound between Florence and the metropolitan area, especially in the face of those territories that still do not have an efficient and comfortable means of public transport such as the tramway. Since we said we wanted to mend these wounds and really wanted to work on building a Greater Florence, we wanted to eliminate any reference to the management model that could jeopardize future discussion.

Because, for the green shield”, there is also “the pollution charge model, which in addition to really putting environmental issues at the center is more democratic and does not penalize workers who come to Florence to work from the metropolitan area”. Operational plan Del Re spoke of a “protagonism role” of the Municipality, “like a mother to solve a problem in the face of collective inertia acts instinctively saying ‘enough, I’ll take care of it’. ‘I’ll take care of it Municipality’, therefore, to ensure” for example “that the monetizations are used to renovate the 800 ERP apartments that are currently empty in Florence waiting to be renovated”. After the adoption phase, the observation phase will begin: Del Re, in the classroom, announced that the days available will be 80, 20 more than what is normally foreseen to allow for the widest possible participation.