Recently, multiple sources have claimed that Mark Cerny, the chief architect of Sony’s PS Vita, PS4, and PS5 game consoles, has begun to lead the development of PS6.

However, according to SONY’s official documents, PS6 will not be launched earlier than 2028, and SONY will not “stop production” during the gap period in the middle, and it should update the PS5 model.

According to the latest news, the PlayStation 5 Pro will be canceled and replaced by a personalized PS5 called PS5 v2 or PS5 Gen2. According to the previously exposed information, the PS5 v2 is a model with an external USB drive, and the main hardware will not be changed.

In addition, after SONY became AMD’s largest customer, the two parties also intend to continue to strengthen cooperation. Some hardware changes that were originally planned for PS5 Pro will be changed to PS6. In other words, whether it is PS5 v2 or PS6, it still uses AMD’s CPU/GPU hardware platform and will not switch to the NVIDIA platform.

