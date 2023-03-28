Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Marina Elvira Calderone, Minister of Labour, and Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy, signed: in the fuel decree law, 100 million euros are set aside to provide a contribution to public transport users. How does the new transport bonus? Introduced by the Draghi government during 2022, this year too the contribution consists of a 60 euro to purchase only monthly passes, valid for several months, or annual passes. The bonus can be requested by those who, in 2022, had a total income of less than 20 thousand euros. Compared to the rule passed by the previous government, the number of eligible beneficiaries has been reduced: the previous year, the maximum salary cap was equal to 35 thousand euros. In any case, to obtain the contribution, the application must be submitted by 31 December 2023 on the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it. The goal, explains a ministerial note, is to “support families, students and workers against expensive energy in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, and for national railway transport services”.

