Home Health The transport bonus is back, 60 euros for train and bus tickets: here’s how to apply
Health

The transport bonus is back, 60 euros for train and bus tickets: here’s how to apply

by admin
The transport bonus is back, 60 euros for train and bus tickets: here’s how to apply

Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Marina Elvira Calderone, Minister of Labour, and Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy, signed: in the fuel decree law, 100 million euros are set aside to provide a contribution to public transport users. How does the new transport bonus? Introduced by the Draghi government during 2022, this year too the contribution consists of a 60 euro to purchase only monthly passes, valid for several months, or annual passes. The bonus can be requested by those who, in 2022, had a total income of less than 20 thousand euros. Compared to the rule passed by the previous government, the number of eligible beneficiaries has been reduced: the previous year, the maximum salary cap was equal to 35 thousand euros. In any case, to obtain the contribution, the application must be submitted by 31 December 2023 on the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it. The goal, explains a ministerial note, is to “support families, students and workers against expensive energy in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, and for national railway transport services”.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Discovered a new blood group: it's called Er

You may also like

the blue serves for the match – OA...

Easter decorations for the garden: festive ideas to...

Superbonus until 30 September for villas. For non-performing...

Antibiotic – no one knows, but these are...

“We both want the data to go into...

Juve-Prisma, sensational Codacons: ‘Irregular matches, we study collective...

Tailwind for improvements in care

MotoGP, Marc Marquez prisoner of the past and...

Cases of bronchitis on the rise in Italy:...

Edoardo has unfollowed you

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy