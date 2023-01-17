Home Health The triplendemic of children, what it is and how to defend them
The triplendemic of children, what it is and how to defend them

The triplendemic of children, what it is and how to defend them

The triplendemic has arrived, but it is affecting the little ones. The simultaneous circulation of three viruses, namely Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, is targeting children, therefore filling pediatric emergency rooms and pediatric doctors’ surgeries. The numbers of accesses to hospitals are record breaking. He claims it Stefania Zampognanational president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Emergency and Urgency Medicine (Simeup), underlining how both the emergency rooms and the pediatric wards are under pressure from North to South.

