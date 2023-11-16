The Truth About Carbohydrates and Health: Expert Insights from the International Carbohydrate Quality Consortium

The Expert Opinion: Carbohydrates are Essential for a Healthy Diet

Experts from the International Carbohydrate Quality Consortium (Icqc) have dismissed the idea of reducing carbohydrates in order to lose weight, labeling it as “fake news.” In a recent gathering in Catania, researchers, nutritionists, clinicians, and epidemiologists from around the globe came together to share the latest scientific research that promotes the inclusion of carbohydrates in a healthy diet.

The experts emphasized the role of carbohydrates in the Mediterranean diet, where they make up to 60% of the calorie intake. They debunked the accusations of low-carb diet promoters, stating that slow-absorbed complex carbohydrates actually cause a more gradual rise in blood sugar levels, thus refuting the claim that they cause glycemic spikes.

Furthermore, the experts highlighted the benefits of a diet high in slow-absorbed complex carbohydrates, such as pasta cooked al dente, vegetables, fruit, and fiber-rich foods. They emphasized that these foods help to control the glycemic index and are important for managing weight and preventing chronic non-communicable diseases, particularly type 2 diabetes.

The Mediterranean diet, which has been recognized as a UNESCO heritage site, was upheld by the experts as the best dietary model for overall health. They noted that it is not just a diet but also a lifestyle, characterized by variety, inclusivity, and a non-punitive approach to food.

Additionally, the experts addressed the importance of carbohydrates as the main source of energy for the body, particularly for cells such as red blood cells, the brain, and muscles. They underlined the need to preserve and optimize the quality of carbohydrates in food production, emphasizing the value of techniques such as selective grinding of cereals and extrusion processes in influencing the digestibility of starches and reducing the glycemic index of foods.

The experts also raised concerns about the classification of foods based on their processing, promoting caution in adopting the Nova classification system. They argued that this classification does not consider the quality of carbohydrates and can lead to underestimating the advantages of foods with a low glycemic index, which is crucial for certain groups such as athletes, pregnant women, and the elderly.

In conclusion, the experts stressed the need for education and nutritional awareness to guide people’s food choices towards an overall healthier diet, emphasizing the essential role of carbohydrates in a balanced and nutritious eating plan.

