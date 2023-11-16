Stray Blade: Valley of the Lost DLC Now Available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam

Great news for fans of the indie action-adventure game “Stray Blade” – the new “Valley of the Lost” DLC is here! This latest expansion follows Fallon and Boogie’s journey in Achin and is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, as well as the Epic Games Store.

But that’s not all – “Stray Blade” is also one of the featured games on Xbox Free Game Days from November 17th to November 20th, giving players the chance to experience the game for free for a limited time.

In the “Valley of the Lost” DLC, players will continue the story six months after the events of the main game, as Fallon and Bucky return to the Boiling Desert to face new threats. The expansion introduces powerful new armor sets infused with the Yaqin element, as well as new opponents and challenging bosses, including the ultimate challenge of facing off against Knuckles, a former member of the Golden Company.

For those who want to dive into the world of “Stray Blade” and experience the new DLC, the game will be available to play for free on Xbox Series X|S from November 17-20. Additionally, players can take advantage of a 40% discount on the game during Black Friday deals on PlayStation and Xbox starting from November 17th.

And for those interested in the “Valley of the Lost” DLC, it will be available at a 40% discount on the Epic Games Store until November 22nd, and on Steam until November 29th.

Don’t miss out on this exciting new chapter in the “Stray Blade” adventure – get ready to embark on a thrilling journey in the “Valley of the Lost” DLC today!