The ‘Noisy’ Team from Taiwan Shih Hsin University Brings Happiness to the Baseball Diamond

Although they are still middle school students, the members of the baseball team from Beishi Middle School in Taichung, Taiwan, are meticulous in their training, the team has strict discipline, and all the boys are tight-lipped. In the next few days, they will compete in multiple rounds with campus teams from both sides of the Taiwan Strait in Shenzhen to compete for the crown.

The Cross-Strait Exchange and Integration Month with the theme of “Integrating Cross-Strait and Creating a Future” has recently begun in Shenzhen. The 8-day Fourth Cross-Strait Student Baseball League Finals also started, with 12 Taiwanese teams and 20 Two mainland teams will play 80 games to compete for four championships in different age groups.

Some teams aim to win the championship, while others focus on training. Different teams come from different places and have different team cultures. Taiwan Shih Hsin University is a frequent player in the Cross-Strait Student Baseball League and is very strong. As for the characteristics of this team, it is really “noisy”.

In the game against Southern University of Science and Technology, catcher Huang Chengyi hit a home run, pushing the game to a climax and instantly igniting the atmosphere in the bullpen. As a freshman “rookie” player, Huang Chengyi has obviously already integrated into the team perfectly.

“The characteristic of our Shih Hsin University is that we have very strong cohesion, and we are very united, and then one person is for all, and all is for one person. We are on the same boat, and you and I take care of each other,” said Taiwan Shi Hsin University baseball team catcher Huang Chengyi.

No matter which team member comes on the field to attack, other team members can shout out their own “encrypted” cheering slogans. Outsiders can enjoy it, but the players will understand it tacitly.

“I think the tradition of this team is slowly passed down year by year from the seniors to the people below. I think the court is about enjoying yourself, and enjoyment is happiness. Happiness means whether we win or lose today, no matter today. The score is to happily do what they feel happiest on the field and play their favorite baseball,” said Taiwan Shi Hsin University baseball team coach Guo Changhong.

Things are going well on the court, but Huang Chengyi encountered a little trouble off the court. It was his first time coming to Shenzhen and he encountered a small language challenge.

“I went to eat today, and then I said I wanted takeout, and then he asked what takeout was, and then I said it was takeout, and then he asked whether it was takeout. I didn’t understand a bit,” shared Huang Chengyi.

The differences in idioms between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait naturally did not faze these college students. As soon as the game was over, the young men immediately started dating.

“In fact, since the opening ceremony was finished today, we took the same tour bus, so we had some communication and chatting, and we learned about some of the interesting places and delicious food in Shenzhen. Maybe we will visit again tonight. If we meet again, maybe we will have some small plans, yes, I’m looking forward to the game tonight,” expressed Taiwan Shi Hsin University baseball team catcher Huang Chengyi.

