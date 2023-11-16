Home » Van Gogh’s “Butterflies and Grass” Installed at Hong Kong Palace Museum in Collaboration with National Gallery
Van Gogh’s “Butterflies and Grass” Installed at Hong Kong Palace Museum in Collaboration with National Gallery

The Hong Kong Palace Museum and the National Gallery teamed up to bring a special exhibition to the public, featuring masterpieces from the National Gallery’s collection. The exhibition, titled “From Botticelli to Van Gogh: Collection of the National Gallery,” will open on November 22nd at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

This collaboration marks the first time the National Gallery’s collection is being exhibited in Hong Kong. A total of 52 world art classics, including Van Gogh’s “Butterflies and Grass” (1890), Botticelli’s “Three Miracles of St. Zenobius” (circa 1500), and Raphael’s “The Virgin and Child and John the Baptist” (about 1510-1511), have arrived in Hong Kong for display.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum and the National Gallery are working together to conduct condition inspections and installation of these precious art masterpieces. The special exhibition is also supported by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s “Arts and Cultural Events Fund” in 2023.

Art enthusiasts and the public can look forward to experiencing these timeless works of art at the upcoming exhibition, made possible through the collaboration between the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the National Gallery.

Photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

