The Truth About Vitamin D Supplementation: When is it Really Necessary?

Many resort to supplementation of this substance without there being a real need

Vitamin D is a very important substance, in particular for the role it plays in the mineralization of the skeleton, as it increases the absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the intestine. Furthermore, the efficiency of the immune system and the contractile capacity of the muscles also depend on it. There are many supplements of this vitamin on the market. When is it really necessary to use them?

VITAMIN D: FOOD HAS A MARGINAL ROLE— Vital for bone growth and remodeling, vitamin D is known to help prevent osteoporosis in the elderly. The main indirect source of this substance is the sun. Indeed, UVB rays can penetrate to the epidermis, transforming the 7-DHC protein, found in the skin, into vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), the active form of vitamin D. a low concentration of this precursor of vitamin D or insufficient exposure to UVB rays” explains Dr. Francesca Michelacci, nutritionist of the Santagostino specialist polyclinic network. For an adequate production of this substance you should be exposed to the sun at least half an hour a day, preferably in the central part of the morning. It should also be borne in mind that sunscreens inhibit its activation and that the more you get older, the more the synthesis capacity decreases. In our latitudes, only 20% of this vitamin comes from food. Those richest in it are fatty fish (mackerel, herring, tuna and salmon), cod liver oil, prawns, egg yolk, mushrooms, butter, and fatty cheeses.

THE FALSE MYTHS ABOUT VITAMIN D— For various reasons, some people take vitamin D supplements even in the absence of specific medical conditions. An important and large clinical study on the effects of the administration of this substance on the prevention of diseases such as tumors and cardiovascular problems and on that of falls did not reveal any correlation. Contrary to what is usually believed, scientific research related to this study has shown that there is not even significant evidence to support the administration of this vitamin for the reduction of fractures. In a note this year, Aifa itself (Italian Medicines Agency) specified that “the intake of vitamin D for several years is not able to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy population, without risk factors for osteoporosis”. “In light of this, especially if you take them on your own initiative and if you don’t choose them carefully, vitamin D supplements may prove to be of little use,” underlines Dr. Michelacci.

VITAMIN D supplements: why it is important to consult your doctor— To check for vitamin D deficiencies, it is necessary to undergo a blood test. “The possible use of supplements of this substance should be evaluated only after discussing the results of the examination with your doctor” recommends Dr. Michelacci. In fact, sometimes a vitamin D deficiency can be attributed to problems that reduce its absorption or affect the metabolism, as in the case of celiac disease or some diseases affecting the intestine or kidneys. In the presence of proven deficiencies, the guidelines recommend the use of a supplement of this substance with an initial load followed by a maintenance dose of 0.025 µg per day. “Among the various products available, cholecalciferol is preferable, as it is the most tolerated and safest form of vitamin D” concludes the expert.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

