“I will work to promote development and fight for a prosperous future for all”, Deputy Cecilia Rivera

In this context of the closure of the internal campaign of Nuevas Ideas, in view of the party’s elections, the deputy and pre-candidate for deputy for PARLACEN, Cecilia Rivera, offered a few words of gratitude for the broad support for her pre-candidacy.

«Today I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to each one of you for your expressions of affection, support and unconditional support. It is thanks to their trust and commitment that we have managed to build a solid and united party,” said Cecilia Rivera.

The deputy of PARLACEN, Cecilia Rivera seeks her re-election in the regional entity, to work for a Central American union and also transmit the governance practices of President Nayib Bukele.

“I want to assure you that if you give me the opportunity to represent you, I will not let you down. I will work tirelessly to defend their interests, promote development and fight for a prosperous future for all”, assured the regional legislator.

