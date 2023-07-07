Under the magnifying glass the action plan for the mining crisis in Buriticá, Antioquia

Total uncertainty and a lack of governance in the management and management of the problem of illegal mining, evidenced by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation after the inter-institutional table was held where the competent authorities exposed the actions and efforts to face the economic, social and environmental crisis that is presented by the practice of illegal mining in the Burtiticá Mining Project, in northwestern Antioquia.

The control entity confirmed environmental effects due to illegal dumping and the presence of mercury in water sources and in the groundwater that supplies the inhabitants of the municipality of Buriticá and the surrounding regions, information that was exposed by Corantioquia, ensuring that the Penalties and controls are affected by security issues.

Likewise, the Public Prosecutor assured that, public order problems have made it impossible to develop mining formalization projects proposed as a solution for economic reconversion, since nearly 300 families have not been able to carry out their activity legally and another 300 have not been able to benefit.

“We are not in a normal situation, it is not a mining activity that requires normal supervision, monitoring and public order measures, it is an abnormal situation that if it is replicated in the country, we basically enter into a mismanagement of mining activity” assured Gustavo Guerrero, Delegate Attorney for Environmental, Mining, Energy and Agrarian Affairs.

The social crisis has also increased exponentially in the municipality. According to information collected by the Delegate for Human Rights, at least 5,000 people, including women and minors from other municipalities and Venezuelan migrants, They have arrived in Buriticá to join the illegal exploitation, presumably co-opted by the Clan del Golfo and that they are induced to drugs, prostitution and forced labor, among other harassments.