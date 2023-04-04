April 04, 202320:23

Important statements by Gleb Karakulov, who managed to escape to Turkey last October: “He fears for his life in a pathological way. I’ve never seen him with a cell phone”









From the web As a worried monarch that those who gravitate around him can want him deadthe Russian president Vladimir Putin has a security system that borders on the paranoia. Il food it is cooked only for him by a special chef, to then be inspected through tests performed by the Biological safety centre. engineers and fire fighters they travel with him to study the relative technical documentation and check that the structures are up to standard. All employees of him were forced to get vaccinated against Covid and the restrictions, for those close to the tsar, are still in force. The story that makes a Dossier Center the former service captain of Guard of the Russian Federation (Fgs), Gleb Karakulovwould look like a fairytale if we weren’t talking about Putin.

The meetings preceded by the quarantine With the Russian president, Karakulov worked until mid-October 2022, when he then managed to escape to Turkey: he is the highest-ranking intelligence officer in Moscow’s recent history to have defected. “We still have a president who isolates himself”, explains the former captain as he talks about the preventive measures taken by the Russian leader: “We must observe a strict quarantine for two weeks before any event, even those lasting 15-20 minutes” . After going through this procedure you can be considered clean and, only then, are you allowed to work in the same room as Putin.

Photogallery – Even Putin ends up in handcuffs thanks to Artificial Intelligence





“Putin is not sick, he’s fine for his age” Karakulov explains that everyone is forced to undergo regular health screenings and medical examinations, “the president’s assistants perform PCR tests several times a day”. Despite the rumors that have been spread in recent months, however, Putin is not ill. “I have no idea why – says 007 – he’s probably just worried about his health. If he has problems, they must be due to his age”. Problems that would not be “nothing too serious”: according to Karakulov, the tsar “in short, enjoys better health than many other people of his age”.

“A Great Worker” An indefatigable president emerges from Karakulov’s story. Since he began working with him in 2009, the tsar has only missed a couple of business trips due to his previously very frequent health conditions. Since 2020, however, with the arrival of the pandemic, travel has begun to drastically reduce, Putin “remained in his bunker and perhaps only made one, maximum three business trips a year”.

“Never in bed before 2, no cell phone or Internet” However, his work schedule is very busy, explains Karakulov, and during his travels the tsar “doesn’t go to bed until 2 or 3 in the morning”. Extreme care, obviously, is reserved for movements, made through specific means created especially for him, such as a train with the characteristics of a normal Russian convoy, and for communications. Putin only watches Russian television and does not use his cell phone: “In all my years of service, I have not once seen him with a cell phone. On business trips, if we accompany the president, there is usually a other person who travels with us, who deals with the Internet”.

“Criminal war, don’t do his bidding” “A criminal war broke out in February 2022 and I could no longer compromise with myself. I could not remain in the service of this president. I consider him a war criminal.” From Karakulov also an appeal to colleagues: “Do not follow the criminal orders of this war criminal anymore.”

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_ex-agente-sicurezza-putin-paranoico-ma-non-e-malato-_63080414-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”ex-agente-sicurezza-putin-paranoico-ma-non-e-malato-_63080414-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

Related

news last-news“> Latest arrivals from Mondo {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}