Are you thinking about buy Moderna shares? If yes, you may be wondering what the share price and what the current trend is. You might wonder about data like il Target Price and the consensus.

These are all questions that those who invest in shares consciously ask themselves. Indeed, it is necessary to have some awareness to know that shares can be profitable, provided that they are purchased as part of a strategy.

Buying shares impulsively and just “to make money” is likely to be a disappointment. So, in this guide we will go through all the information about Modern shareslearning about the company, the performance on the Stock Exchange, the target price and the quotation and perhaps even having an idea of ​​the consensus and the opinion of analystsin addition to opinions on the title.

Modern: what to know about this company

This company has made a lot of talk about itself in recent years, unfortunately for a nefarious reason, namely Covid 19.

Modern is an American company operating in the field of biotechnology. In particular, its activity focuses on the research and development of messenger RNA-based drugs.

Founded in 2010, it is based in Cambridge (Massachusetts), is listed on the Nasdaq and is included in the Russell 1000 Index.

The capitalization amounts to 60.72 billion euros.

Moderna share performance and price

We are dealing with a company that has had particular notoriety, as anticipated, especially in 2021, and therefore its performance has obviously been affected.

Let’s see right away graphic with real-time progress:

Modern Stock Forecasts 2023: Dividends and Target Price

Now that we have the graph, we can ask ourselves what to expect for the future to understand whether investing in Moderna is worthwhile, by examining data such as the target price eh dividends

Latest news

Unfortunately we are talking about a period that saw a global economic crisis, due to Covid 19.

The Company has recently formed business relationships with other companies, and these partnerships have influenced its stock.

In 2019 Moderna signed up with Vertex Pharmaceuticals an agreement with a potential value of more than $300 million to develop and advance the development of mRNA-based therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Also in 2019, another partnership took place with the Merck Group worth $200 million, with the aim of scaling up the development activities of personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccines.

Starting from 2020, the share price has undergone continuous fluctuations linked to news regarding the vaccine used to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The swings in question they are linked to the fact that shares have undergone and continue to increase when positive news related to the effectiveness of the vaccine is released.

Il share value it can change very suddenly, this is because we are talking about a company that deals with scientific research but which is also affected by elements of a political, social and economic nature.

In recent weeks, after a sensational surge in the stock market and a positive trend, the securities of the houses Moderna e Pfizer collapsed due to a negative report from Geoffrey Meachan, a Bofa-Merryll Lynch analystwho defined the valuations as “ridiculous”: we are talking about 195 billion dollars, more than Amgen or Merck, the pharma giant.

In reality this is not new, just look at the Tesla case, but the analyst believes that the numbers of Moderna and Pfizer are excessive.

To justify the value of the share (+544.6% in one year), Moderna should:

distribute 1.5 billion vaccine doses annually between now and 2038; develop, with a 100% success rate, every drug under investigation, both those in phase 2 and the ten in phase 1 that have not yet been tested on humans.

Modern: the target price

The target price of Modern equals $221.94, while the low is $93 and the high is $506.

The opinion of analysts, based on consensus, is that of hold. Experts place emphasis, in fact, on Hold, thanks to a trust in the company performance on the stock marketbut be careful because precisely because of the fluctuations and the latest news, there are also analysts who tip the scales towards underperform e sell.

Modern: dividends

At the moment, Moderna’s corporate dividends have not yet been issued.

Is it worth investing in Moderna shares?

Let’s get to the point of this discussion: is it worth investing in Moderna shares? As I always maintain, investing in a single stock is never a wise choice, due to the risks involved with this type of operation (especially if isolated and not included in a broader strategy).

If you have never invested in stocks and want to fine-tune your strategy, I suggest you read the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Moderna shares?

You understand the reasoning and agree with me, but you still want to buy these shares. How to do? There are two possibilities.

The first is to contact the traditional bank: if you intend to invest sums of around 3,000 or 4,000 euros, then the current account should be enough, as our banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However, know that the costs are often very high.

The second possibility you have is to opt for the online platforms: there are several that specialize in buying shares that allow you to access the markets.

It is a choice that is generally more economically advantageous than that proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only €50.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the guide.

Additional helpful resources

I want to give you one last piece of advice: if you want to invest in Moderna shares you have to believe in what it does, share its values ​​or think that the product offered has a future ahead of it. You can clearly see that this company has been and will be subject to fluctuations: for this reason, don’t let yourself be scared, don’t run away from the first uncertainty of the market.

Remember that you must always invest sums that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification it is a way to secure your capital. And studying too, I repeat, is a way to protect yourself.

