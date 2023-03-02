Florence, March 1, 2023 – Everyone rolls their eyes for the kiss between Jupiter and Venus. Show in the sky on the evening of Wednesday 1 March, even if everything will continue in the next few days. There are two planets very close. Jupiter and Venus appear almost touchingin a metaphorical kiss much appreciated by experts and astronomy enthusiasts.

Even in the skies of Tuscany the show is perfectly visible, and on social networks there are a lot of posts and photos of enthusiasts who manage to immortalize the celestial show with special lenses.

But what is the kiss of Jupiter and Venus? And a coming together of the two planets, which are brighter than normal stars. An approach that is also a perspective illusion. The planets are not strictly close, but to the naked eye they seem to touch each other. In the evening of March 1st Venus will be lower than Jupiter. On the night of March 2, Venus will be higher up.

The result of this approach is, a naked eyespectacular: the two bright stars are very close, they almost merge.