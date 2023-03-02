Now available in full release, LEAP is a fast-paced, online multiplayer first-person shooter featuring epic battles for up to 40 players, each reloaded.

Become a LEAP elite mercenary as you head into battle. Fight for the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the Rebel Aliens – whoever pays the most wins your allegiance and powerful arsenal.

Team up with your teammates to wield powerful weapons and unique class abilities, and use grappling hooks, jetpacks, and intimidating vehicles to speed across terrain to win.

Step out in style – hop on your hoverboard and backflip into the fray, or ride a mechanical elk to take on dragons. No matter your playstyle, each LEAP mercenary comes with a personal vehicle that allows you to zip across locations and close the distance between you and your enemies.

EPIC ABILITIES – Each outer suit is equipped with a game-changing ability – activate an Orbital Laser to wipe out a group of enemies, or drop a support shield to temporarily hold back an enemy attack.

Master your environment – every obstacle is an opportunity to lift, sprint, or pounce on dragons, and an elite mercenary will be able to use their unique movement abilities to quickly navigate the battlefield. Use the grappling hook to reach higher ground, or dash in a direction to avoid enemy attacks.

Earn Rewards – Rewards sweeten the glory of victory. Customize your mercenary with various helmet emojis and different styling options for outer suits, vehicles and weapons. Show off and taunt your frenemy with style and swagger.

PC Steam launched a special offer at the same time, the original price of HK$ 129 can be purchased at half price of HK$ 64.50, interested players can pay attention.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/906930/LEAP/