High cholesterol is dangerous and therefore it is useful to intervene immediately and above all to prevent it with an herbal tea that can be made comfortably even at home.

Obviously it is important to always contact your doctor when there are real pathologies but in general, to prevent the appearance of problems, cholesterol can be helped to be within tolerable levels thanks to the support of an easy-to-find food.

Herbal teas can be consumed at home or in the office and that’s enough one a day to get excellent benefits as well as draining, a real panacea for your health.

High cholesterol: how to fight the problem

High cholesterol can be determined by a dietary issue, when too much fat is eaten, but also by a sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity. There are also hereditary components and genetics that can lead to high levels even at a young age.

In general it can be stated that with advancing age the problem occurs quite frequently and therefore this remedy to lower cholesterol should not be followed when the situation is already pathological, but you can prevent the problem and improve your health condition.

When the levels are high, in fact, the possible effects on the organism in the long run there are many, so we need to intervene immediately.

Herbal tea to lower cholesterol

Preparing herbal tea to lower cholesterol is a commitment that you can face for a benefit so important. To make it you need dried artichoke leaves, this food has incredible properties that help not only to fight bad cholesterol in the blood but they are also draining and purifying, therefore they eliminate toxins from the body.

Herbal teas help to expel all that is not necessary and this in particular to discharge excess fat, promoting liver function and the functioning of the entire gastric system. This improves health conditions, the quality of life and allows cholesterol to return to the permitted levels.

How to prepare herbal tea

You can make herbal tea or decoction and then you can drink it during the day as you like. In 200 ml of water just insert the artichoke leaves (at least a couple) and leave for 10 or 15 minutes. The flavor is delicate, it’s not unpleasant. You can also drink two cups a day, the first effects are recorded within two weeks. The drink can be drunk hot at the moment or even cold, for example in the summer.



To avoid drying artichoke leaves at home if you don’t have time, you can buy them ready-made online, in herbal medicine and in some supermarkets or buy ready-made sachets. Nutrition is always essential in this case, therefore to be combined with herbal teas. However, they are to be preferred leaves because they have a better supply and certainly direct benefits on cholesterol.

