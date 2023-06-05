Milan without Maldini and Massara? They would not be replaced: Cardinal more present, market in Furlani

How the club’s structures would change in the event of the farewell of dt and ds: RedBird’s number one would be in Milan more often, more specific weight for scouting chief Moncada

Remediable absences or an abyss? Only time will tell. In the meantime, however, one can try to imagine what Milan would be like without Maldini and Massara, or without those who are the pillars of the technical area. Almost a couple in fact, who has learned to know and appreciate each other month after month, united by a last contract renewal – end of June 2022 – definitely suffered. A club that loses its technical director and sporting director in one fell swoop would obviously be faced with a complicated scenario, because two basic points of reference from a sporting point of view would be missing. Anyone who knows Cardinale assures that he is not one for “gut” decisions, and that he thinks a lot before making the most important choices.

Presence — So let’s imagine that the number one of RedBird, when he decides not to continue with Paolo and Ricky, would already have a clear idea of ​​the consequent corporate structure. Which would start from him, or rather a greater centrality of his figure in the dynamics of the Rossoneri world. And not because up to now Cardinale hasn’t been central: he necessarily is, being the number one of the fund who is the club’s majority shareholder. No, here we are talking about physical presence. The same one that has so far generated some perplexity and more than one criticism in those fans who would like the property to be more present in the area. Here it is: it would happen. Cardinale would come to Milan more often and would personally deal with a greater number of issues. As for the replacement of Maldini and Massara, well… they wouldn’t be replaced. Not in the strict sense of the word. Put simply: a new dt and a new ds would not arrive in place of the old ones. The replacement would be more organizational. We could define it as “conceptual”, that is a division of duties among those who are already there. At least, it would have been like this in the early days. See also Goodbye high blood sugar by following this diet

Needs — It means that the market dynamics would be headed to all effects by the CEO. Furlani, just as the current scouting chief Moncada, a figure highly esteemed by the owners, would acquire greater weight in the decisions. A greater use of databases and certain Moneyball-style dynamics is also imaginable: data, algorithms and statistics, which worked very well in Toulouse and which are obviously not repeatable in those terms in a club like Milan. Which has different goals and needs. But a greater footprint in this sense would be reasonable to expect. As far as the prospectus of the players is concerned, the philosophy would not change: basically under 25, players who can guarantee a good resale key, who play modern and European football. After that, as the experience of recent years has taught us, the presence of some senators is still essential.

