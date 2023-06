For the sixth time, Jakub Vadlejch dominated the javelin competition at the Josef Odložil Memorial. This time in the worst conditions, as you can see in the following video. An unceasing torrential downpour fell over Prague’s Juliska, so Jan Železný’s protégé preferred to skip the last two attempts. The performance of 82.55 m was clearly enough for the victory, no one overcame another 80 m.

