Nubia announced today that the new flagship Nubia Z50 Ultra will bring an upgrade in the image,The new 35mm+85mm gold mirror combination is adopted.

Among them, the 85mm golden portrait focal length is equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, which can shoot far and well. At the 35mm golden humanistic focal length, it is equipped with a super large aperture of f/1.6, which can capture wider scenery.

According to the blogger “Digital Chat Station”,The new machine is equipped with a 64-megapixel 35mm f/1.6 main camera, which uses a Sony IMX787 sensor and supports OIS anti-shake.

It is supplemented by a 64-megapixel 85mm OIS periscope telephoto, a 50-megapixel 14mm ultra-wide-angle, and an equivalent light change of 2.4X±.

In addition to the image, the Nubia Z50 Ultra has been polished for 6 years,It adopts the new Neovision UDC full screen and is equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology.

The screen is a 6.8-inch flexible straight screen, supports 1440Hz PWM dimming, UL eye protection certification, is equipped with UDC Pro+ independent display chip, 1×1 independent pixel driver, and adopts an extremely narrow bezel design.

In addition, the Nubia Z50 Ultra will also be equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 flagship chip, which willMarch 7th 14:00officially released.

