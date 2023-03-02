Listen to the audio version of the article

Data on German inflation (8.7%), combined with growing expectations of rate hikes in Europe and a weak start on Wall Street dampened enthusiasm in the afternoon. But in the morning the economic rebound of China, certified by the PMI indices which rose beyond expectations, had pushed up the European stock markets by about half a percentage point. Because among the many factors that have allowed the stock markets of the Old Continent to rebound in 2023 (since the beginning of the year the Eurostoxx index has risen by 10…