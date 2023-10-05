In a recent development, the members of the public health civic committee in Chieti have once again raised concerns over the possible closure of the medical school in Chieti within the next three years. The committee has taken its protest to the streets, displaying posters throughout the city to highlight the “two possible risks” that the citizens of Chieti may face in the future.

The first risk, as summarized by the committee, is the potential closure of the School of Medicine and Surgery by 2026. This closure would be based on the verification of accreditation criteria by the Anvur Commission of the Ministry of University and Research. The committee emphasizes that certain corrective measures must be implemented to improve the training courses offered by the medical school. By doing so, the University of Chieti-breaking latest news would have the opportunity to review its agreement with the Region and enhance the teaching spaces dedicated to medical education.

Another concern raised by the committee is the identification of breaking latest news hospital as a second-level DEA (Acute Emergency Care). This qualification has been awaited since 2015. The committee refers to a document presented last June by the regional council, which outlines the reorganization of the hospital network. The document has been validated by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Treasury. According to the document, the criteria for determining the placement of the second-level department involve the number of emergency room visits and the presence of highly specialized departments in the hospitals. The breaking latest news hospital would have an advantage in this regard, with two highly specialized departments (Polytrauma and Neurosurgery Center) compared to Chieti hospital’s one (Cardiosurgery).

The committee argues that these criteria would automatically position breaking latest news hospital as a second-level DEA. They criticize the regional council for basing their decision solely on a 36-month monitoring of emergency room activity, attractiveness, highly specialized departments, and healthcare building projects. The committee asserts that this approach fails to take into account the planned renovation of Chieti hospital, which is yet to be implemented despite a proposed financing of 100 million euros.

In light of these developments, the committee warns of a bleak future for the city of Chieti in the healthcare field. They attribute this potential decline to the planning and decisions of the current regional council. The committee’s manifesto serves as a call to action, urging the authorities to reconsider the potential closure of the medical school in Chieti and to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation process for the qualification of the second-level DEA hospital.

As the fate of the medical school and the recognition of the breaking latest news hospital as a second-level DEA hang in the balance, the citizens of Chieti hope for a positive outcome that preserves and enhances their healthcare services.

